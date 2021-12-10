Motorola Brings the Power of True 5G Under Rs. 15,000 with Moto g51 5G, Featuring 12 5G Bands, India's First Snapdragon 480+ 5G Processor, 120Hz FHD+ Display and More at Just Rs. 14,999

• The new moto g51 5G brings the power of True 5G by supporting an astounding 12 5G bands, ensuring consumers are truly future-ready for 5G in India.

• The moto g51 5G is also India's first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G Mobile Platform.

• The smartphone comes with Motorola's signature Business Grade Security solution - ''ThinkShield for Mobile'' and a Bloatware-free and Ad-free Near-Stock Android experience.

• The moto g51 5G also features an incredible refresh rate of 120Hz on its 6.8'' FHD+ Display for a fluid user experience and a powerful 50MP quad function camera system that captures pictures in any light along with a powerful 5000mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charger.

• The moto g51 5g is priced at just Rs. 14,999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart, 16th December 2021, 12PM onwards.

​ Today, Motorola launched the brand-new moto g51 5G, a genuinely future-ready, 5G device with support for 12 5G bands - the highest in the sub-15K 5G smartphone segment. The moto g51 5G is India's first smartphone featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G mobile platform. The 480+ 5G chipset boasts an impressive upgrade in both GPU and CPU performance over its previous generation. At just 14,999 moto g51, 5G is India's most affordable Snapdragon-powered, true 5G smartphone.

Motorola's proprietary ''ThinkShield for Mobile'' gives business-grade security to the smartphone along with its signature ad-free, bloatware-free, near-Stock Android experience. This brand-new smartphone boasts a massive 6.8'' Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful 50MP quad function camera system, and a 5000 mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charger that keeps the user going strong all day.1 Further, with 3 Carrier Aggregation, 4X4 MIMO, and NFC, get the best-in-class connectivity and blazing-fast data speeds even on 4G networks.

A detailed overview of the features is given below: True 5G with 12 global 5G Band Support The moto g51 5G boasts 12 5G bands - the maximum 5G network band support in the sub-15K segment, ensuring that the consumers are truly future-ready for 5G connectivity in India.

India's first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 480+ mobile platform Connect, create, and collaborate with ease. With a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 480 Plus processor that's twice as fast as the previous generation, you'll enjoy the smooth, responsive performance in everything from photo editing to multitasking and more.

Switch back and forth between apps eﬀortlessly. With 4 GB of the latest generation LPDDR4X memory, your apps and information stay ready in the background, so everything runs smoothly.

Never give storage a second thought. With 64 GB built-in, you have tons of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. * Storage up to 512GB microSD card expandable* Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile Since security is paramount to our consumers; hence, it means everything to us. ThinkShield for Mobile offers enhanced protection at every level from the factory to the phone, a secured chain of trust, and additional security certifications. On top of these foundational features, we are bringing different levels of security to our enterprise customers.

Best-in-class 120Hz 6.8'' FHD+ Display Watch your favorite movies on a massive ultra-wide screen. Immerse yourself in heart-racing games. And feel like you're right in the room on video chats. You'll enjoy it all with the crisp, vivid detail of Full HD+. Go easy on your eyes with an incredibly ﬂuid, lag-free 120 Hz refresh rate. It won't tire your eyesight after staring at the screen for long periods. And switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling websites will feel smooth and seamless.

50MP Quad Function Camera System Make sure the ones that matter always look their best. The 50 MP sensor gives you super clear shots in any light. And with Quad Pixel technology, you get 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant photos.

8 MP Ultrawide + Depth sensor One advanced sensor. Two unique perspectives. The 118º ultra-wide-angle lens ﬁts 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78º lens. Plus, it can even sense depth, working with the primary camera to blur the background automatically for professional-looking portraits.

Dedicated Macro Vision camera The dedicated Macro Vision camera brings you closer to your subject, so you see the tiny details you'd otherwise miss using a standard lens. Whether a nature shot or a miniature piece, get super close to your subject and capture it all.

Massive 5000 mAh battery with 20W rapid charger Work and play for over a day without worrying about battery life. The 5000 mAh battery keeps you going strong all day today and into tomorrow on just a single charge. And with 20W Rapid Charging, you can power up quickly and get back to what matters.

Ad-free, Bloatware-free near-stock Android 11 Run a cleaner version of Android with no clunky software skins or duplicate apps to get in your way. Just a super simple UI you'll love.

My UX and Moto Gestures With My UX, your phone works the way you want. Control it with simple gestures, customize your entertainment settings and create a look that's one in a million. The new My UX. It's all you.

Availability and Pricing moto g51 5G will be available with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage in two beautiful color variants: Indigo Blue and Bright Silver.

The new moto g51 5G will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting 16th December, 12PM at an incredible price of just Rs. 14,999! For more details, please visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g51-coming-soon-3di8h-ib78g-store?param=233123&pageUID=1638854917883 Legal disclaimers Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. ThinkShield is a trademark of Lenovo. . Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

*5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details.

1 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors, including signal strength, network, and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

2 5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details.

3 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software, and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

4 Supports up to 512GB microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be moved to the card.

5 Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water or exposed to pressurized water or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Priced at just Rs. 14,999, the moto g51 will exclusively be on sale on Flipkart from December 16, 2021, 12 PM onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)