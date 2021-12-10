Left Menu

PUBG: New State December 9 patch rollout delayed: Here's why

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 15:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Google Play Store

Krafton has delayed the promised December 9 patch rollout for PUBG: New State until the store app review process is completed.

"As the store app review for the Dec. 9 patch is taking longer than expected, the patch rollout will be delayed until this process is completed. Since review times vary depending on a multitude of factors, we are unable to finalize the maintenance schedule at this time. and we will continue to provide updates to you about the current situation," the game publisher wrote in a post on Friday.

Survivors will get 5,000 BP and 2 Royale Chest Tickets as maintenance delay compensation, Krafton added.

The promised patch will include tons of new content and improvements including a new weapon (L85A3), two new vehicles, Survivor Pass Vol. 2., a new Lobby theme and more. In addition, it will bring a new Merit Pints System to reward or penalize the behaviours of players.

