PUBG: New State December 9 patch rollout delayed: Here's why

Krafton has delayed the promised December 9 patch rollout for PUBG: New State until the store app review process is completed.

"As the store app review for the Dec. 9 patch is taking longer than expected, the patch rollout will be delayed until this process is completed. Since review times vary depending on a multitude of factors, we are unable to finalize the maintenance schedule at this time. and we will continue to provide updates to you about the current situation," the game publisher wrote in a post on Friday.

Survivors will get 5,000 BP and 2 Royale Chest Tickets as maintenance delay compensation, Krafton added.

Survivors,We've unfortunately had to delay the December update but we're working hard to get the patch ready to deploy. As a thank you for your patience, we've sent 5,000 BP and 2 Royale Chest Tickets to your in-game mail. We will update with a new maintenance schedule soon. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) December 10, 2021

The promised patch will include tons of new content and improvements including a new weapon (L85A3), two new vehicles, Survivor Pass Vol. 2., a new Lobby theme and more. In addition, it will bring a new Merit Pints System to reward or penalize the behaviours of players.