Lockheed F-35 jet wins Finnish fighter competition - source

Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighters in a tender to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Lockheed Martin competed for the deal with Sweden's Saab , U.S. rival Boeing, France's Dassault and Britain's BAE Systems.

The Finnish government said earlier it would announce its choice at a news conference later on Friday. The government has approved a budget of 10 billion euros for the acquisition out of which 9.4 billion euros would be used to buy the warplanes themselves.

