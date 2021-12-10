2nd Internal Audit Manual for Department of Telecommunications released

"Internal Audit is an independent function established within the organization that examines and evaluates its activities", said, Shri K. Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, today, while releasing the Second Edition of the Internal Audit Manual for Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in the presence of the Members of the Digital Communications Commission.

Shri Rajaraman, further added that Internal Audit not only checks the accuracy of accounting and financial records maintained by various executive offices of the Ministry but also focuses on rules and regulations to be followed, in order to ensure that the current business processes are in alignment with the objectives and goals. He appreciated the efforts of Office of Controller General of Communications Accounts (CGCA) which has brought out the Manual.

The 2nd edition of the Internal Audit follows the first edition published in January 2020 and contains specific chapters on Performance audit, Risk-Based audit, Systems audit, and Remote audit. Further, the questionnaires have been made more elaborate and detailed. This edition also makes an effort to ensure uniformity in the audit process inside the department and bring on board all stakeholders so as to fully digitize internal audits in the process.

With a vision to further improve the process of internal audit in DoT, its attached offices and more than hundred of its field units spread across the country, the second edition has been brought out by the Office of Controller General of Communications Accounts (CGCA),an attached office of DoT.

Internal audit has always been recognized as an important tool to fix fiscal leakages and profligacy. As a priory activity it identifies, assesses and flags risks. A well-conducted internal audit performs these functions and functionaries can act timely to mitigate the risks.

Release of the Manual is part of similar reformative activities undertaken by DoT recently. When COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to conduct a physical audit, O/o CGCA continued with its audit plans by devising the remote methodology of audit which used electronic means to conduct audit. In continuation of this initiative it has also launched its own audit software, Audit Reporting and Monitoring System, hosted on the website of CGCA. It aims to digitize the complete audit cycle and act as an audit knowledge repository for all DoT units.

