EU to sanction Russian military contractor Wagner Group, official says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 19:28 IST
EU to sanction Russian military contractor Wagner Group, official says
The European Union will sanction Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, three other entities and seven or eight individuals on Monday, a senior EU official said.

Over a dozen people with ties to the Wagner Group have previously told Reuters it has carried out clandestine combat missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Ukraine, Libya and Syria.

Russia denies that.

