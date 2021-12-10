Realme UI 3.0 early access application open for Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme has invited Realme X7 Max 5G users to enroll in the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 Early Access beta program that provides an opportunity to experience the features of latest OS version before its official release.

Realme UI 3.0 is the latest iteration of the company's mobile OS, which is claimed to improve overall app launching performance by 13% and increase battery life by 12%. The new UI brings lots of customizations, privacy and security improvements such as approximate location sharing, Private Pic Share and more for a fluid and secure experience.

Registrations for the early access version are opening today. The applications will be accepted in batches and only limited seats are available to ensure an optimal beta testing program, the company said.

Before joining the early access program, make sure that your Realme X7 Max 5G is not rooted and the available phone storage is more than 10 GB. In addition, your phone's battery level should be above 60% and also keep a copy of your personal data to prevent data loss. You also need to update your device to the required UI version - RMX3031_11.A.21.

How to apply for the realme UI 3.0 early access beta program?

To apply for the realme UI 3.0 Early access, go to the phone's Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz.

Once you submit all needed information in the application channel, the company will update you when the beta program becomes available.