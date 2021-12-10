Honduras' next government to maintain Taiwan ties for now, transition team says

Honduras's incoming government will maintain ties with U.S.-ally Taiwan, two members of the transition team told Reuters on Friday, a day after Nicaragua switched allegiances to re-establish ties with China.

However, one of the team members, Rodolfo Pastor, kept open the possibility that Honduras would recognize China in the future, calling it a new super power and saying the Central American country was studying the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)