Honduras' next government to maintain Taiwan ties for now, transition team says
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:53 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
Honduras's incoming government will maintain ties with U.S.-ally Taiwan, two members of the transition team told Reuters on Friday, a day after Nicaragua switched allegiances to re-establish ties with China.
However, one of the team members, Rodolfo Pastor, kept open the possibility that Honduras would recognize China in the future, calling it a new super power and saying the Central American country was studying the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Central American
- Taiwan
- Honduras
- Nicaragua
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Hondurans head to polls: cartels, poverty and China loom
China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears - Bloomberg News
Hong Kong and China move closer to partial border reopening
China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears - Bloomberg News
China stocks fall as COVID-19 concerns weigh on sentiment