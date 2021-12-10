Left Menu

Google Play Store games coming to Windows 10, 11

American tech giant Google has announced that games found on Google Play will get native support on Windows 10 and 11 starting next year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 23:13 IST
Google Play Store games coming to Windows 10, 11
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Google has announced that games found on Google Play will get native support on Windows 10 and 11 starting next year. As per GSm Arena, the news was confirmed by a spokesperson from Google during this year's Game Awards.

Given that Microsoft already has a partnership with Amazon to list its apps on Windows 11's Microsoft Store, it was just a matter of time for Google to step in as well. The spokesperson didn't detail much about the upcoming move but he did say that games will be available through a Google app developed on Windows 10 and 11 and there's going to be a sense of continuity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021