You can now easily take actions in other Google Workspace products in Chat

By hovering over the + icon to the start of the text box, you can now quickly see and access the menu of options including Google Drive file, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Photos, and Calendar invite.

Updated: 11-12-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 08:31 IST
You can now easily take actions in other Google Workspace products in Chat
Image Credit: Google

Google has made it easier to take actions in other Workspace products in Google Chat, enabling a faster and more seamless workflow. This feature will be initially available on the Web and Android, with iOS available in early 2022, the tech giant said.

By hovering over the + icon to the start of the text box, you can now quickly see and access the menu of options including Google Drive file, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Photos, and Calendar invite.

" While you're having a conversation in Google Chat, you can now more easily take actions in other Google Workspace products. This will make it easier to take action across Google Workspace and enable a faster and more seamless workflow," Google wrote in a blog post on Friday, adding that the options vary by context.

Quicker access to more Workspace integrations in Google Chat is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and it may take longer than 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers.

It is worth mentioning that there is no admin control or end-user setting for this feature.

