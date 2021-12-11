Left Menu

India flight-tests helicopter-launched stand-off anti-tank missile

The defence ministry said the flight-testing, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO and the Indian Air Force, was successful in meeting all the mission objectives of the missile.The weapon, developed for the IAF, can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 km.The flight-test was successful in meeting all its mission objectives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 20:10 IST
India flight-tests helicopter-launched stand-off anti-tank missile
  • Country:
  • India

India on Saturday successfully flight-tested indigenously developed helicopter-launched stand-off anti-tank (SANT) missile in Rajasthan's Pokhran firing ranges. The defence ministry said the flight-testing, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force, was ''successful'' in meeting all the mission objectives of the missile.

The weapon, developed for the IAF, can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 km.

''The flight-test was successful in meeting all its mission objectives. The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily and tracking systems monitored all mission events,'' it said. The ministry said the missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art MMW seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the team associated with the project.

The SANT missile has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad. in coordination with other DRDO labs and participation from industries. ''This is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons to be tested in recent times after long-range bomb and smart anti airfield weapon for strengthening the arsenal of IAF,'' the ministry said in a statement. ''The indigenous development of various configurations for different applications with advanced technologies is a firm march towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence,'' it said. DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the successful flight test of SANT missile would further bolster the indigenous defence capabilities.

The flight-testing of the SANT missile came four days after the DRDO test-fired a vertical-launched short-range surface-to-air missile at an integrated test range off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday by the DRDO.

The missile will be deployed on board various frontline ships of the Indian Navy.PTI MPB TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021