Science News Roundup: Daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard soars to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

Daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard soars to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

The eldest daughter of pioneering U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard took a joyride to the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocketship on Saturday, 60 years after her late father's famed suborbital NASA flight at the dawn of the Space Age. Laura Shepard Churchley, 74, who was a schoolgirl when her father first streaked into space, was one of six passengers buckled into the cabin of Blue Origin's fully autonomous New Shepard spacecraft as it lifted off from a launch site outside the west Texas town of Van Horn.

