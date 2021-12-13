Left Menu

Tecno Spark 8T India launch happening on Dec 15

Updated: 13-12-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 10:42 IST
Tecno Spark 8T India launch happening on Dec 15
Image Credit: Amazon
The Tecno Spark 8T is set to debut in India on December 15, the company has confirmed in a teaser poster on Twitter. As per the teaser poster, the smartphone will go on sale via Amazon, with pre-orders commencing at 12PM on the same day.

Speaking about the specifications, the landing page has already confirmed the design and key specifications of the upcoming handset.

Tecno Spark 8T: Specifications

As per the Amazon landing page, the Tecno Spark 8T will come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2408-pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch that will be housing the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone will feature a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery offering 38 days of standby time and 122 hours of music.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark 8T will sport an 8MP selfie camera on the front while at the back, it will have a 50MP AI dual camera with quad flash and support for 1080p time-lapse photography.

The handset will be offered in four color options:

  • Atlantic Blue
  • Turquoise Cyan
  • Cocoa Gold
  • Iris Purple

(To be updated)

