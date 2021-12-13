Japan, U.S. and Australia considering cooperation on 5G network development -Kyodo
Japan, the United States and Australia intend to work together to develop 5G communication networks in the South Pacific area, news agency Kyodo reported on Monday.
The countries intend to cooperate to contain Chinese influence over communication networks in the area, the report said.
