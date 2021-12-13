Left Menu

Twitter is planning to bring vertical video feed

The microblogging platform Twitter is eyeing to get the TikTok-like vertical video feed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The microblogging platform Twitter is eyeing to get the TikTok-like vertical video feed. As per Mashable, Twitter is seen testing out various new features like edge-to-edge Twitter feed and emoji reactions to improve the user's experience.

Twitter is looking to bring out this cool feature to scroll through the personalised videos and recent trends. The social network company revealed via its Support Twitter that it's testing on the TikTok-inspired vertical video feed for its Explore section.

This feature will be available for both Android and iOs users who use the app in the English language. This new feature completely changes the Explore section and provides a vertically-scrollable feed with the 'Trending' and 'For You' sections for users.

"We're testing out a revamped, more personalised Explore page to make it easier for you to unwind, find new interests, and see what's happening," Twitter shared in a statement. However, there's still no confirmation regarding when the feature is going to launch. Many popular apps like Instagram, Spotify, Snapchat, and Netflix have already been inspired by this TikTok feature and it worked wonders for them.

The new Explore tab provides an easy way to use explore and discover various videos and topics on the app. This isn't the first time, where Twitter copied a feature as the new Spaces feature is a rip-off from the Clubhouse app.

Nevertheless, it needs to be seen how well Twitter optimises this feature for the users. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

