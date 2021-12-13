Left Menu

India carries out launch of supersonic missile-assisted standoff torpedo system

India on Monday successfully carried out the launch of a supersonic missile-assisted standoff torpedo system that has been developed to strengthen the Navys anti-submarine warfare capability. The defence ministry said it is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system and that its full range capability was successfully demonstrated during the launch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:03 IST
India carries out launch of supersonic missile-assisted standoff torpedo system
  • Country:
  • India

India on Monday successfully carried out the launch of a supersonic missile-assisted standoff torpedo system that has been developed to strengthen the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capability. The weapons system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was launched from the Wheeler Island in Odisha, officials said. The defence ministry said it is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system and that its full range capability was successfully demonstrated during the launch. ''The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo,'' it said.

''This was a textbook launch, where the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro-optic telemetry system, various range radars, including the down range instrumentation and down range ships,'' the ministry said in a statement. It said the missile carried a torpedo, a parachute delivery system and release mechanisms. ''This canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies viz. two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation,'' the ministry said. It is learnt that the missile has a range of around 600 km.

A number of DRDO laboratories developed various technologies for this advanced missile system and the private sector also participated in the development and production of its various sub-systems. Defence MinisterRajnath Singh congratulated the teams involved in the successful test of the supersonic missile-assisted torpedo system and said the development of the system is a perfect example of building futuristic defence systems in the country. DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy too congratulated all those involved in the successful test of the weapon. He said that the system will further enhance the strength of the Navy and promote self-reliance in defence, harnessing of expertise and capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021