India carries out launch of supersonic missile-assisted standoff torpedo system

India on Monday successfully carried out the launch of a supersonic missile-assisted standoff torpedo system that has been developed to strengthen the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capability. The weapons system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was launched from the Wheeler Island in Odisha, officials said. The defence ministry said it is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system and that its full range capability was successfully demonstrated during the launch. ''The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo,'' it said.

''This was a textbook launch, where the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro-optic telemetry system, various range radars, including the down range instrumentation and down range ships,'' the ministry said in a statement. It said the missile carried a torpedo, a parachute delivery system and release mechanisms. ''This canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies viz. two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation,'' the ministry said. It is learnt that the missile has a range of around 600 km.

A number of DRDO laboratories developed various technologies for this advanced missile system and the private sector also participated in the development and production of its various sub-systems. Defence MinisterRajnath Singh congratulated the teams involved in the successful test of the supersonic missile-assisted torpedo system and said the development of the system is a perfect example of building futuristic defence systems in the country. DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy too congratulated all those involved in the successful test of the weapon. He said that the system will further enhance the strength of the Navy and promote self-reliance in defence, harnessing of expertise and capabilities.

