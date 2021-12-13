Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market value
Shares of Apple Inc rose 1% on Monday, bringing the iPhone maker within spitting distance of becoming the world's first company to cross $3 trillion in market value. The company's stock was up about 1% at $181.12 on Monday, just under $2 shy of reaching the milestone.
Shares of Apple Inc rose 1% on Monday, bringing the iPhone maker within spitting distance of becoming the world's first company to cross $3 trillion in market value. The company's stock was up about 1% at $181.12 on Monday, just under $2 shy of reaching the milestone. Last week, Apple's shares rose nearly 11% and hit record highs in four sessions.
Apple's shares have surged this year as investors remain confident that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music. When Apple hits the milestone, Microsoft Corp would be the only company is the $2 trillion club, while Alphabet , Amazon and Tesla have crossed $1 trillion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple Music
- Apple TV
- Amazon
- Apple Inc
- Microsoft Corp
- iPhone
- Alphabet
- Apple
- iPhones
ALSO READ
DRI seizes 3,646 undeclared iPhone handsets at Mumbai airport
Apple might cut production estimates for iPhone 13
Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened - Bloomberg News
Apple warns suppliers of weak demand for iPhone 13 lineup - Bloomberg
Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened - Bloomberg News