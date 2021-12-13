Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market value

Shares of Apple Inc rose 1% on Monday, bringing the iPhone maker within spitting distance of becoming the world's first company to cross $3 trillion in market value. The company's stock was up about 1% at $181.12 on Monday, just under $2 shy of reaching the milestone. Last week, Apple's shares rose nearly 11% and hit record highs in four sessions.

Apple's shares have surged this year as investors remain confident that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music. When Apple hits the milestone, Microsoft Corp would be the only company is the $2 trillion club, while Alphabet , Amazon and Tesla have crossed $1 trillion.

