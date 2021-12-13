Left Menu

Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market value

Shares of Apple Inc rose 1% on Monday, bringing the iPhone maker within spitting distance of becoming the world's first company to cross $3 trillion in market value. The company's stock was up about 1% at $181.12 on Monday, just under $2 shy of reaching the milestone.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:33 IST
Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market value
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Apple Inc rose 1% on Monday, bringing the iPhone maker within spitting distance of becoming the world's first company to cross $3 trillion in market value. The company's stock was up about 1% at $181.12 on Monday, just under $2 shy of reaching the milestone. Last week, Apple's shares rose nearly 11% and hit record highs in four sessions.

Apple's shares have surged this year as investors remain confident that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music. When Apple hits the milestone, Microsoft Corp would be the only company is the $2 trillion club, while Alphabet , Amazon and Tesla have crossed $1 trillion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021