Left Menu

Sony announces new PS5 console covers, DualSense wireless controller colors

The new Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple colours join the existing Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense wireless controller colors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:43 IST
Sony announces new PS5 console covers, DualSense wireless controller colors
Image Credit: Sony
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese firm Sony today revealed the newest colors of the DualSense wireless controller along with new PlayStation 5 (PS5) console covers. The new products will be available globally starting next month.

The new Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple colours join the existing Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense wireless controller colors.

Speaking about the availability, the DualSense wireless controller in Galactic Purple will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 14 and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 11.

As for the PS5 console covers, they will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and will be sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller, the Japanese company said on Monday.

Starting January 2022, the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will be available at participating retailers in the USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. They will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 21 and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 18.

The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will launch in the aforementioned countries during the first half of 2022. The PS5 console covers will also become available in additional territories during the year.

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021