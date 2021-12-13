Sony announces new PS5 console covers, DualSense wireless controller colors

Japanese firm Sony today revealed the newest colors of the DualSense wireless controller along with new PlayStation 5 (PS5) console covers. The new products will be available globally starting next month.

The new Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple colours join the existing Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense wireless controller colors.

Speaking about the availability, the DualSense wireless controller in Galactic Purple will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 14 and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 11.

As for the PS5 console covers, they will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and will be sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller, the Japanese company said on Monday.

Starting January 2022, the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will be available at participating retailers in the USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. They will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 21 and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 18.

The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will launch in the aforementioned countries during the first half of 2022. The PS5 console covers will also become available in additional territories during the year.