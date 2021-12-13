Left Menu

Vivo V23 Pro to come out next year in January

The vivo V23 series is right around the corner, and the first phone of the lineup will be the V23 Pro, which as per sources will launch on January 4, 2022, in India.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:27 IST
Vivo V23 Pro to come out next year in January
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The vivo V23 series is right around the corner, and the first phone of the lineup will be the V23 Pro, which as per sources will launch on January 4, 2022, in India. According to GSM Arena, it will also precede the vanilla vivo V23, scheduled for "later". There are no specs known about any of the V23 phones, but it's expected that there will be at least three members of the series - V23, V23 Pro, and V23e, with the latter already selling in Thailand.

The manufacturer is planning to introduce the trio in India with 5G, which would be a first on this market - so far vivo launched the V phones with LTE-only chips and modems. The vivo V23 Pro is expected to have an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, the latest Android 11 with FunTouch on top, and an impressive selfie camera.

The V21 series was capped at 33W fast charging, but since the V23e has 44W, the same 11V/4A standard is expected to hit the vanilla and Pro phones too, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

