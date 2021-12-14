Left Menu

New setting prevents unwanted invitations from being added to your calendar

With the additional controls, Google says you can manage your calendar with less manual work by ensuring unwanted events don't appear, and you see only the events that are important to you.

Updated: 14-12-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 08:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Google
Google has improved the "Automatically add invitations" setting that allows you to prevent unwanted invitations from automatically being added to your calendar.

You can now choose to either:

  • Always have invitations automatically added
  • Only have them automatically added if you have RSVP'd in the email event invitation

If you choose to only have events added if you RSVP, you'll see an additional option to allow those who have permission to view or edit your events to see all invitations. If you choose to only add events when you RSVP, you'll receive an email invitation to all events, even if the organizer chooses not to send one. This will help prevent you from missing events.

Lastly, the notification option ("Yes, but only notify me if I've responded Yes or Maybe") has been moved into the notifications section.

End users can turn the feature on by going to Open Google Calendar > Go to settings > Scroll to event settings > "Add invitations to my calendar". The feature is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. The new setting will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

