Apple releases iOS 15.2 update with new features, bug fixes

Apple has released the iOS 15.2 update for eligible iPhone users. The latest update adds Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier that provides access to music using Siri, new safety features and bug fixes, among others.

The Apple Music Voice Plan offers subscribers access to the service's catalog of 90 million songs through Siri. It offers hundreds of brand new stations and playlists for every mood and activity designed for easy voice requests. Users can subscribe to the Apple Music Voice Plan through Siri by saying "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial," or by signing up through the Apple Music app.

Below is the complete update changelog for the iOS 15.2 update:

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Privacy

App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity

Messages

Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search

Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

Camera

Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TV app

Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

CarPlay

Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks for supported cities

The iOS 15.2 also includes the following enhancements:

Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve

Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This update also includes bug fixes: