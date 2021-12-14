NASA taps Axiom Space for second private astronaut mission to space station

U.S. space agency NASA has selected Axiom Space, a Houston-based private space habitat company, for the second private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Targeted to launch between fall 2022 and late spring 2023, the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) concept includes scientific research and outreach activities, the agency said on Tuesday.

"NASA evaluated the mission proposal based on Axiom's ability to execute it successfully, NASA's ability to support it, and its contribution to the agency's mission and goal of low-Earth orbit commercialization," NASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

We've selected @Axiom_Space for the second private astronaut mission to the @Space_Station, targeted to launch no earlier than late fall 2022: https://t.co/2GxRsHq92p pic.twitter.com/QbpOZuwe9G — NASA (@NASA) December 14, 2021

Ax-2 will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the astronauts will spend 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory. NASA and Axiom will negotiate in-orbit activities for the private astronauts to conduct in coordination with space station crew members and flight controllers on the ground.

Earlier this year, NASA and Axiom signed an order for the first private astronaut mission, Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), to the space station, which is scheduled to launch no earlier than February 21, 2022. The agency is yet to make a selection for a third private astronaut mission.