Pixel Stand (2nd gen) now available on Google Store and retail

Announced in October 2021, the Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) charges the newly-launched Pixel 6 at up to 21W and Pixel 6 Pro at up to 23W with the help of a nearly silent fan to keep things cool while you're streaming or making video calls

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-12-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 12:16 IST
Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen). Image Credit: Google
The second-generation Pixel Stand is now available on the Google Store as well as select online and retail partners in the United States and eight other countries, the tech giant announced on Monday.

The new software, which is required for your compatible Pixel phones to receive fast wireless charging speed, has started rolling out to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but may not be available for all regions until later in the month.

The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) features Max Charge that charges your Pixel as quickly as possible, while Quiet Charge mode is perfect to accommodate silent spaces. Additionally, the Auto/Optimized mode will let the Pixel Stand determine charging speed and style for your Pixel phone. We've even included a dedicated coil for easier charging of your wireless-charging-enabled earbuds.

The Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) will ship with a 30w USB-C power adapter and a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. The stand is made with approximately 39% recycled materials.

