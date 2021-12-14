Left Menu

Simple Energy joins hands with IIT-Indore for flagship e-scooter, future products

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:26 IST
Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker Simple Energy has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore (IIT-Indore) to develop an advanced thermal management system for its flagship e-scooter Simple One and future products, the company announced on Tuesday.

The collaboration with IIT Indore will boost Simple Energy's R&D and aid in the integration of lightweight vehicles with high-performance (composite) materials to reduce range anxiety and accelerate consumer demand in line with government standards, it said.

The EV maker said this system is expected to improve the safety, dependability, and lifespan of the battery modules in all its products.

“Currently, users are aware of the severity of the battery issues. Manufacturers need to develop new technology for the users’ safety. While the global EV market started looking for an option to tackle thermal runaway issues; Simple Energy is one step ahead on this. “Our research team collaborated with IIT-Indore for developing the best optimal solution to address the issues,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO, Simple Energy.

Stating that the setting up of the Simple Energy is a true “Make In India” initiative and the first start-up to work on such a cutting-edge technological system for thermal management, it said that the two partners worked together on this thermal management system for a year to give it a shape.

''IIT Indore has collaborated with Simple Energy for this advanced technology application in thermal management systems. This tie-up will ensure to take the R&D to greater heights as it involves scholars from both teams,” said I A Palani, Dean R&D at IIT Indore.

By completing such projects, Simple Energy will undoubtedly lead R&D and technology in the EV industry in India, he said, adding, “We look forward to more such projects in the future with team Simple.” PTI IAS ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

