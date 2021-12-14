Orion Corporation taps Infosys to transform ERP and Planning platforms

Finland-based Orion Corporation has selected Infosys to holistically transform its ERP and Planning platforms, enhance employee experience, and drive business value realization.

"At Orion, we are pleased to partner with Infosys to develop our operations by transforming our processes and core platforms like ERP. In selecting our partner, we valued Infosys' strong track record implementing Life Sciences best practices, focus on business value realization and proven delivery capability," said Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, Orion Corporation.

The collaboration will see Infosys adopting standardized best SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion's operations, informed decision making, and reduce business operations cost through artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA).

In a press release on Tuesday, the Bengaluru-based IT firm said that it will leverage Infosys CaPSule to maximize Orion's business engagement and deliver early business buy-in. Additionally, it will utilize the Value Realization Method (VRM) to achieve the Finnish pharma company's key value objectives while utilizing the data anonymizing suite to enable the availability of real-time information and high data integrity.

Infosys said that it was selected to assist Orion on this transformation journey for its collaborative and transparent approach, demonstrated SAP capabilities, proven track record in the Life Sciences industry, and ability to deliver tangible business value.

Commenting on this partnership, Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys said, "This engagement reflects the strong core functional and technical capabilities of our Enterprise Application Services SAP unit to drive exceptional operational excellence, employee experience, and tangible business value."