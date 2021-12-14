Left Menu

WhatsApp will hide 'last seen' status from strangers by default

WhatsApp is rolling out a new privacy update that will hide the last seen status from people you don't know or haven't chatted with in the app.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
WhatsApp is rolling out a new privacy update that will hide the last seen status from people you don't know or haven't chatted with in the app. Previously, WhatsApp set the feature on "Everyone" by default, allowing anyone on WhatsApp to see your status.

According to The Verge, WhatsApp's new update limits the visibility of your status to the people you've added on the platform and sets the feature to "My Contacts" by default instead. The "My Contacts" option for your "last seen" status was already available, but it's never been the default on the app.

It's also worth noting that WhatsApp already has a "Nobody" option as well, preventing all users from seeing your status. Your status on WhatsApp lets other contacts know when you were online last, or if you're currently using the app.

Turning on the "My Contacts" options prevents third-party apps from logging your online status, as an app isn't considered one of your contacts, and therefore, it won't be able to see your status. WhatsApp has also been working to bolster user privacy by introducing an option to make its disappearing messaging feature the default. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

