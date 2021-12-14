Foundation of R&D collaboration needs to look at new advances in fundamental research: Vijay Raghavan

The foundation of research and development collaboration with countries needs to look at new advances in fundamental research and also link these into pressing areas of manufacturing, the government said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 6th annual Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Principal Scientific Adviser to the government K Vijay Raghavan said in science and technology cooperation, there are two components.

''One, which is the baseline on science, and then there are rules and practices on how we cooperate, how we exchange material, freely, yet protect intellectual property,'' he said. ''The foundation of an R&D collaboration needs to be on one side, looking at new advances in fundamental research, and another side is linking these to pressing areas of manufacturing,'' he said. ''We should take inspiration from collaborative structures, such as a European molecular biology organization, the which is linked to the European molecular biology laboratory to CERN to see how deep tech collaboration across space can take place in a manner which is effective and focuses on quality development of people who will serve not only our countries but the world,'' he said. Speaking on cooperation between QUAD grouping in the science and technology sector, Allison Schwier, Acting Science and Technology Advisor to the Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State, said quadrilateral cooperation is the way to bring diverse perspectives and comparative strengths together to pioneer a shared vision for free and open Indo Pacific. ''We are facing new challenges at the intersection of technology and diplomacy from disinformation, to unlawful use of new surveillance tools to cyber intrusions to corruption and misuse. All from technologies that we once assumed would reinforce democratic principles. So we know the technology can help us address some of these most critical global challenges of today like the climate crisis, food security, current, and future pandemics,'' she said. ''So the best way we can uphold our shared values and ensure that science and technological advances are used to empower people in our societies is to make sure the United States and like-minded countries such as India, Japan, and Australia are beacons of technological innovation, through investing in our domestic capabilities, but also building and maintaining strong networks of countries, companies, civil society, and universities,'' Schwier said. ''Only then, can we shape the global evolution of technology in a manner consistent with our values and maintain our strategic collective leadership on technological issues? It's impossible to do this without elevating international science and technology cooperation and coordination. This technological innovation is occurring globally and we are now reaching the crossroads in time where innovation can occur and is occurring anywhere and everywhere,'' she added.

Yoichiro Matsumoto, Scientific and Technology Advisor to the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs, said it is essential to closely connect the networks among industry, government, and academia in each country.

''In this regard, I believe that creating informal multi-layer networks will strengthen the momentum of our cooperation by utilizing platforms in the field of science and technology,'' he said.

Cathy Foley, Chief Scientist, the government of Australia, said open access is critical for humanity. ''The reason I say that is academic research and related innovations have been the basis for the success of humanity. You know, being able to fight a pandemic, looking at even knowing that climate change is happening and creating the technologies that we use and take for granted today, and critical for being able to sustain the human race on this planet as well as looking into the future to make sure that we are positioning what we're doing in a sustainable way,'' she added.

