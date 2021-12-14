Left Menu

UK regulator says Google and Apple have 'vice-like' grip on consumers

"Apple and Google have developed a vice-like grip over how we use mobile phones and we're concerned that it's causing millions of people across the UK to lose out," Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive of the CMA, said. The CMA's report set out a range of options that could address the issues it has identified, including making it easier for users to switch between Apple's iOS and Google's Android phones without losing functionality or data.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:03 IST
UK regulator says Google and Apple have 'vice-like' grip on consumers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google and Apple hold a "vice-like" grip over how people use mobile phones, stripping any meaningful choice from the system for customers, Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had provisionally found that the two groups were able to leverage their market power to create largely self-contained ecosystems. An ability to determine which apps are available on their systems could also lead to higher prices, the CMA said. The regulator has set its sights on big tech groups in the last year with the creation of a new Digital Markets Unit, and it most recently said Facebook owner Meta would have to sell Giphy, the popular animated images platform it bought in 2020.

It said on Tuesday it would now consult on its initial findings about Apple and Google and would welcome responses by Feb. 7. It expects to issue a final report by June next year. "Apple and Google have developed a vice-like grip over how we use mobile phones and we're concerned that it's causing millions of people across the UK to lose out," Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive of the CMA, said.

The CMA's report set out a range of options that could address the issues it has identified, including making it easier for users to switch between Apple's iOS and Google's Android phones without losing functionality or data. It is also looking at whether users could install apps through methods other than Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021