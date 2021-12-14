Left Menu

Jio tops 4G download speed chart, Voda Idea in upload speed in Nov: Trai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:40 IST
Jio tops 4G download speed chart, Voda Idea in upload speed in Nov: Trai
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio retained its top position with the highest average data download speed of 24.1 megabit per second among 4G service providers in November, according to the latest data published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel network also recorded a rise in average 4G download speed during the month.

Jio network recorded around 10 per cent rise in average 4G data download speed while speed on VIL and Airtel network increased 8.9 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively compared to the previous month.

VIL maintained its leadership in terms of 4G data upload speed in October. The company's network recorded an upload speed of 8 mbps, the highest in the last five months.

The download speed helps consumers to access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send data or share pictures or videos with their contacts.

Airtel and the Jio network also recorded their five-month high upload speeds of 5.6 mbps and 7.1 mbps, respectively, in November.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021