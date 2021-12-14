EXPO2020 Dubai: India can be world leader in providing skilled manpower

India can be a world leader in providing skilled manpower across sectors, said Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, during his visit to the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai. "India can be a leading partner for the countries in the Middle East, the Emirates and other countries across the world in creating a trusted, highly qualified and skilled manpower and entrepreneurs that can shape the future of the world economies," he added.

Talking on India-UAE relations, Shri Chandrasekhar said, "India and the Emirates have a strong trade and investment relationship across sectors. This relationship will continue to grow, deepen, strengthen, especially in the post-Covid era to create economic prosperity and opportunities for people all over the world."

Highlighting the significance of the India Pavilion, the Minister said, "The Pavilion represents India's rising ambitions and aspirations to create opportunities for its citizens and collaborate with other countries to create a better, peaceful and prosperous world of the future. The Pavilion is guided by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of opportunity and prosperity for all in this New and Self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat)."

In his message to global investment community, Shri Chandrasekhar said, "The pandemic has shown to the world the resilience and capabilities of India – its entrepreneurs, government, and young population. Going forward, India's ambition is to be a strong participant driving economic prosperity and growth across the world. We invite all investors from the middle east and around the world to come and be a part of the new India economic story and witness the resurgence, growth and revival of the global economy."

Hon'ble Minister of State for Electronics,IT,Skill Development & Entrepreneurship also visited Germany and USA pavilionsat EXPO2020 Dubai.

(With Inputs from PIB)