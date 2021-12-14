Left Menu

TN Guv visits ISRO propulsion complex

14-12-2021
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi who visited the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday urged the scientists to make India the foremost leader in the space domain.

Also, he advised them to always remember and strive towards Swami Vivekananda’s inspiring quote: ''awake, arise and stop not until the goal is achieved.'' Scientists are the pride of our country for their remarkable contribution and vital role in making India, Atmanirbhar in space domain, he said and asked them to continue with the vision and mission of leaders like Vikram Sarabhai to make India a leader in space and science technology and their application for the good of the humanity.

''The dedication, commitment and work culture of ISRO is envy of all others including the private sector,'' said Ravi who was earlier received by IPRC director K Alaguvel, at the ISRO's lead centre. He was briefed about the activities including research at the IPRC.

