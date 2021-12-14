Here's everything you need to know about Oppo Air Glass

At INNO Day 2021, Oppo today unveiled the Oppo Air Glass, an assisted Reality (aR) device that supports four different user interactions through touch, voice, head movement, and hand motion.

Equipped with Oppo's self-developed Spark Micro Projector, cutting-edge Micro LED, and a bespoke diffraction optical waveguide display, the groundbreaking aR device will revolutionize the way we view and consume information, the company claims. The device packs Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and weighs in at just under 30g.

It is one of the lightest monocle waveguide devices in the industry and can be worn much like a pair of regular glasses. Oppo says the device is designed to be as accessible to as many people as possible, including users with refractive errors such as myopia and hypermetropia.

Oppo Air Glass will launch in the Chinese Mainland market in the first quarter of 2022. The device will be available in two colors - Black or White - along with two custom frame accessories.

Spark Micro Projector and Micro LED

The Oppo Air Glass display system packs Spark Micro Projector, one of the most compact projection systems in the industry which measures merely 0.5cc or roughly the size of a coffee bean. Powered by a cutting-edge Micro LED, the projector features a CNC metal enclosure with a glass lens module to provide better heat dissipation and stability.

Bespoke diffraction optical waveguide

The groundbreaking device adopts a bespoke optical diffraction waveguide, supporting two display modes - 16-level grayscale and 256-level grayscale - and can deliver up to 1400 nits in average brightness. Additionally, two layers of sapphire glass are used to encase the waveguide on both sides, providing protection with improved transparency.

Control and applications

Oppo Air Glass can be operated using the Smart Glass App on Oppo Watch 2 and any Oppo smartphone installed with ColorOS 11 or above versions. The device is installed with a variety of applications, including Weather, Calendar, Health, Teleprompter, Translation, and Navigation.