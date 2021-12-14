Odisha to open 11 new cybercrime and economic offence police stations

With incidents of cyber fraud on the rise across Odisha, the state government on Tuesday decided to establish 11 new cybercrime and economic offence police stations.

The announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while sanctioning 154 more posts for police officers and 90 posts of experts in the field. With the 11 new police stations, the number of cybercrime and economic offence police stations in the state will increase to 14.

The state at present has such police stations in Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur. The new police stations will come up at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Koraput, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and Kandhamal.

Noting that cyber fraud has emerged as a major challenge for police across the globe, an official note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said it required specialized knowledge to handle such incidents. Keeping in view of the situation, the chief minister has sanctioned 11 new cyber and economic police stations, it said.

As many as 154 police posts are created for the requirement of new police stations. The new posts included 14 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, 28 assistant sub-inspectors (communication), 28 constables (communication) and 56 constables.

This apart, Finance and Accounts Analysts, IT Experts and Cyber Forensic Experts will also be appointed, it said, adding that highly skilled and technical manpower is expected to put a brake on the prevailing cyber fraud activities.

Director General of Police, Odisha in its Twitter handle said: ''We are delighted with sanction of 14 Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Police Station by Govt. This will help us provide better service to people. Thanks @Naveen_Odisha.'' PTI AAM RG RG

