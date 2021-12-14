Steps to be taken to promote drone technology in Himachal, says Markanda

Effective steps will be taken to promote drone technology in Himachal Pradesh, Information Technology Minister Ram Lal Markanda said on Tuesday.

“Drone is a new dimension of modern era technology which can be easily controlled by any person and can also be used for daily tasks,” he said.

“The biggest advantage of using drones is that they not only reduce cost, but also save a lot of time,” he added.

Markanda was speaking after inaugurating ‘Drone Mela’ at Sai Stadium here.

“Effective steps will be taken to promote drone technology. For this training institutes will be set up and the younger generation can get employment in the field of drone technology,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)