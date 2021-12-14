Left Menu

Berlin's public transit company promises relaxing trips with edible hemp tickets

The transport company has developed a reputation for cheeky promotional campaigns and this one taps into news coming from the new German coalition that Germany could become the first European country to legalise cannabis and authorise its sale for recreational purposes. "Of course this is all to be taken with a twinkle in your eye," said BVG spokesman Jannes Schwentu, adding their message with the ticket was "during the stressful Christmas period take the bus or the underground".

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:22 IST
Berlin's public transit company promises relaxing trips with edible hemp tickets
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin's public transport operator BVG has introduced an edible "hemp ticket" which it jokes can help alleviate the stress of travel at Christmas and take the edge off Berliners' infamous crabbiness. The transport company has developed a reputation for cheeky promotional campaigns and this one taps into news coming from the new German coalition that Germany could become the first European country to legalise cannabis and authorise its sale for recreational purposes.

"Of course this is all to be taken with a twinkle in your eye," said BVG spokesman Jannes Schwentu, adding their message with the ticket was "during the stressful Christmas period take the bus or the underground". The BVG says its ticket contains no forbidden substances and is made of edible paper drizzled with hemp oil which comes from the seeds of the cannabis plant, and "is said to have a relaxing effect".

The hemp oil used in the tickets does not contain cannabidiol (CBD) or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical compound that creates a sensation of being high. The tickets, available for one week, cost 8.80 euros ($9.94), and are valid for 24 hours.

"We do make very clear that anyone who wants to use the ticket as an actual ticket, please only nibble on it or eat it after your journey as if it has a bite out of it, it is no longer valid," Schwentu said. ($1 = 0.8847 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021