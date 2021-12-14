Left Menu

Ladakh gets its first-ever FM radio station

PTI | Leh | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:23 IST
Ladakh on Tuesday got its first ever FM radio station in its capital city Leh, officials said.

Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula launched the first-ever Top FM radio in Leh, they said.

The frequency for Leh & Kargil will be 91.1 FM and it will cover 50 kilometres aerial distance in radius, they said.

''Congratulating the team of Sambhav Media Group,'' he said and added that it is a wonderful step and a new source of entertainment and information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

