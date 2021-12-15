Left Menu

YouTube down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Downdetector, which showed there were more than 19,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. YouTube experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester https://www.tooltester.com/en/blog/website-downtime-statistics.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 04:06 IST
YouTube down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 19,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website. YouTube experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester https://www.tooltester.com/en/blog/website-downtime-statistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021