Left Menu

Google will notify you when content violates Drive policies

For items in shared drives, the shared drive manager will receive the notification when content is in violation of Drive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 08:11 IST
Google will notify you when content violates Drive policies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

If a file violates Google Drive policies, the owner of the item will receive an email notifying them of the action taken, and alerting them of how to request a review of the restriction if they think it is a mistake.

For items in shared drives, the shared drive manager will receive the notification when content is in violation of Drive policies.

"This will help ensure owners of Google Drive items are fully informed about the status of their content, while also helping to ensure that users are protected from abusive content," Google said on Tuesday.

When a Google Drive file violates Google's Terms of Service or program policies, it may be restricted and you may see a flag next to the filename, and won't be able to share it. Your file will no longer be publicly accessible, even to people who have the link.

However, you can request to have your file reviewed if you don't think your file violates Google's policies. To request a review of the file, simply open the file > Share > Request a review.

The new feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021