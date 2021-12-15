Google will notify you when content violates Drive policies

If a file violates Google Drive policies, the owner of the item will receive an email notifying them of the action taken, and alerting them of how to request a review of the restriction if they think it is a mistake.

For items in shared drives, the shared drive manager will receive the notification when content is in violation of Drive policies.

"This will help ensure owners of Google Drive items are fully informed about the status of their content, while also helping to ensure that users are protected from abusive content," Google said on Tuesday.

When a Google Drive file violates Google's Terms of Service or program policies, it may be restricted and you may see a flag next to the filename, and won't be able to share it. Your file will no longer be publicly accessible, even to people who have the link.

However, you can request to have your file reviewed if you don't think your file violates Google's policies. To request a review of the file, simply open the file > Share > Request a review.

The new feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.