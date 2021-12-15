Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft on Tuesday released the Windows 11 KB5008215 update which upgrades the OS build number to 22000.376 as well as Windows 10 KB5008212 update for versions 2004, 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2, which bumps up their builds number to 19041.1415, 19042.1415, 19043.1415, and 19044.1415, respectively.

Below is the update changelog for both Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212:

Highlights

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Improvements and fixes

This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:

This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

While there are no known issues in the Windows 11 KB5008215 update, there are some known issues in the Windows 10 KB5008212 update, which you can see here.

Microsoft noted that Windows 10, version 2004 has reached end of servicing as of this release on December 14, 2021. To continue receiving security and quality updates, users are recommended to update to the latest version of Windows 10.

Another point worth mentioning is that there won't be a preview release (known as a "C" release) for the month of December 2021. There will be a monthly security release (known as a "B" release) for this month, with normal monthly servicing for both B and C releases to resume in January 2022.