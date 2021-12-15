Left Menu

Hong Kong fire traps 150 people on roof of 39-storey building

About 150 people were trapped on the roof of Hong Kong's World Trade Centre on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the building located in the bustling Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district, police said. Police halted traffic on some major roads next to the 39-floor World Trade Centre, which is home to restaurants, offices and shops.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-12-2021 14:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
About 150 people were trapped on the roof of Hong Kong's World Trade Centre on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the building located in the bustling Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district, police said. Police told Reuters 13 people were taken to hospital, one of them semi-conscious. City authorities said firefighters were battling the blaze with two high-powered hoses, using ladders and breathing apparatus in the effort to rescue those trapped.

Shoppers and office workers streamed out of the building as smoke billowed from it. Police halted traffic on some major roads next to the 39-floor World Trade Centre, which is home to restaurants, offices and shops. About 100 people moved from a restaurant to the top 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area, broadcaster RTHK quoted police as saying.

Media said the fire broke out in a utility room on a lower level of the shopping mall at noon before spreading to bamboo scaffolding surrounding the block. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

