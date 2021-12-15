Iran allows the IAEA to replace its cameras at Karaj workshop - Nournews
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:13 IST
Iran has allowed the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, to replace its cameras at a centrifuge parts workshop, according to an Iranian media outlet affiliated to Iran's top security body.
"Due to the completion of judicial and security checks on the affected cameras, as well as the IAEA's steps to condemn the act of vandalism against the Tessa complex, Iran has voluntarily authorised the agency to replace the damaged cameras with new ones," Nournews said.
