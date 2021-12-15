City doctor launches numerically linked medical info portal

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI): City-based doctor Prof. Dr T S Chandrasekar of MedIndia Hospitals on Wednesday launched a numerically linked symptom-based medical information website for the public.

The website, www.consultdocnow.com, serves as guidance to the layman to assess the severity of the symptoms they are suffering from and appropriately guide the public to meet a doctor based on the severity score of the symptoms, generated by the website, according to a press release from the hospital here.

Chandrasekar, Chairman & Chief Gastroenterologist, MedIndia Hospitals, and a team of qualified medical consultants were involved in the initiative. ''The website has in its repository nearly 700 symptoms. This website has ranked these symptoms numerically from 1 to 10 according to the severity and gravity of the symptoms of general, gastrointestinal, cardiac, respiratory and neurological disorders.'' ''A search option also has been provided in the website for the public to know the severity and grading of the symptoms they are suffering from,'' it said.

