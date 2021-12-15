Amazon-owned Twitch down for many users
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:23 IST
Amazon.com Inc's live-streaming site Twitch said on Wednesday its services are facing several issues.
"Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you," Twitch tweeted https://twitter.com/TwitchSupport/status/1471144138473189382?s=20.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 15,000 user reports.
