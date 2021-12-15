Amazon's AWS hit again, affecting third-party services
Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday that its cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is facing internet connectivity issues in two regions on the U.S. West Coast. AWS, which is a public cloud service provider, supports online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix .
Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday that its cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is facing internet connectivity issues in two regions on the U.S. West Coast.
AWS, which is a public cloud service provider, supports online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix . AWS's dashboard showed that it was investigating internet connectivity issues in the "US-West-1 and US-West-2" regions.
According to Downdetector.com, services at Netflix, Slack, Amazon's Ring and DoorDash were also down. This indicates that the outage could be widespread. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Amazon's live-streaming site, Twitch, also said its services were facing several issues. A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website.
