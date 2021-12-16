Apple delays return to office - Bloomberg News

Apple Inc is delaying its return to the office indefinitely, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-15/apple-delays-return-to-office-until-date-yet-to-be-determined on Wednesday, citing a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)