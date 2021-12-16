Samsung mass producing automotive memory solutions for autonomous EVs

Samsung has started mass-producing its new extensive lineup of automotive memory solutions designed for advanced infotainment and autonomous driving systems, the South Korean firm announced on Thursday.

The new automotive memory lineup includes a:

256GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe ball grid array (BGA) SSD

2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 2GB DDR4 DRAM for high-performance infotainment systems

2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 128GB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) for autonomous driving systems

Samsung claims its new 256GB BGA SSD controller and firmware offer a sequential read speed of 2,100MB/s and a sequential write speed of 300MB/s, which are seven and two times faster than today's eMMC, respectively.

Next up, the 2GB GDDR6 DRAM features up to a 14Gbps data rate per pin, supporting complex processing of various multimedia applications as well as large amounts of autonomous driving data.

According to Samsung, its new automotive solutions meet the AEC-Q100 qualification, allowing them to operate stably in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +105°C, which is an especially crucial requirement for automotive semiconductors.