Samsung mass producing automotive memory solutions for autonomous EVs
Samsung claims its new 256GB BGA SSD controller and firmware offer a sequential read speed of 2,100MB/s and a sequential write speed of 300MB/s, which are seven and two times faster than today's eMMC, respectively.
Samsung has started mass-producing its new extensive lineup of automotive memory solutions designed for advanced infotainment and autonomous driving systems, the South Korean firm announced on Thursday.
The new automotive memory lineup includes a:
- 256GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe ball grid array (BGA) SSD
- 2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 2GB DDR4 DRAM for high-performance infotainment systems
- 2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 128GB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) for autonomous driving systems
Next up, the 2GB GDDR6 DRAM features up to a 14Gbps data rate per pin, supporting complex processing of various multimedia applications as well as large amounts of autonomous driving data.
According to Samsung, its new automotive solutions meet the AEC-Q100 qualification, allowing them to operate stably in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +105°C, which is an especially crucial requirement for automotive semiconductors.
With the recent proliferation of electric vehicles and the rapid advancement of infotainment and autonomous driving systems, the semiconductor automotive platform is facing a paradigm shift. Samsung's reinforced lineup of memory solutions will act as a major catalyst in further accelerating the shift toward the 'Server on Wheels' era.