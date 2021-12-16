Parablu's BluVault Recognized as a 2021 Top Performer in Data Center Backup Solutions by SourceForge

- Parablu is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

BANGALORE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a Fall 2021 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

''We're happy to announce this year's remarkable Fall 2021 Top Performers,'' said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. ''Parablu showed that they are loved by their users, as evidenced by the large quantity of outstanding user reviews for their BluVault backup and business continuity solution.'' To win the Fall 2021 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Parablu delivers to customers.

''At Parablu, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Fall 2021 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge,'' said Subash Baliga, VP-Sales, Parablu.

About Parablu Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management software helps enterprises achieve privacy, confidentiality, and security for their business data in the cloud as well as on-premise storage environments. Parablu's enterprise-grade solutions are designed and developed to strengthen data protection strategies through a suite of products. These products include BluKrypt – a secure storage container to safeguard data in the cloud, BluVault – a powerful and secure data backup solution designed for the cloud, BluSync™ – a secure file sharing and collaboration solution, and BluDrive – a secure large file transfer solution.

About SourceForge SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

