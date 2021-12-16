Left Menu

HiHi App Became the Lightest Dating App in India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India HiHi is a product of Meotida Private Limited which is a homegrown online dating app, based in Bangalore, announced that the weight of the app is only 42Mb. This is because the app doesnt collect a lot of data or information about users. HiHi is an app that is designed for young and dynamic individuals seeking friendship and meaningful relationships from their smartphones.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 16-12-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 10:37 IST
HiHi App Became the Lightest Dating App in India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India HiHi is a product of Meotida Private Limited which is a homegrown online dating app, based in Bangalore, announced that the weight of the app is only 42Mb. This is because the app doesn’t collect a lot of data or information about users. The app is made in such a way that it won't consume more space on your smartphone. HiHi has gained over 700k downloads since the app was released in the country. The app has won the hearts of the audiences in a short time. HiHi is an app that is designed for young and dynamic individuals seeking friendship and meaningful relationships from their smartphones. They provide a platform where youngsters can find like-minded people with whom they can spend their life.

''There is an increase in returning users and in-app purchases. Previously, the app came up with three new features which were liked by the users. The two new features planned are audio and video calling. Through these features, one person can audio and video call their matches and learn more about the person, taking the relationship to the next step. This new feature also gives you the option to plan virtual dates with your matches. This will also make the interaction and bonding more interesting. In this pandemic situation, people prefer to take the dating process slowly, know the personalities of their matches and check how compatible they are with them,'' says the HiHi executive - Jitesh Bisht.

About HiHi Founded by Meotida Private Limited, HiHi commenced operations in India in 2019 and has successfully created a user-friendly and clutter-free platform for its users. The app is a vibrant community of young and dynamic individuals seeking friendship and meaningful relationships through a digital medium. HiHi wishes to build a welcoming community of diverse people where every person online can find like-minded friends and enjoy fascinating and safe communication.

https://www.gethihi.com https://www.instagram.com/hihi_app To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: HiHi app became the lightest dating app in India PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021