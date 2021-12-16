Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22523

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 build 22523 to Insiders in the Dev channel. This build includes a couple of changes and improvements, a long list of fixes as well as known issues.

With this update, you will snap groups in ALT + TAB and Task View, just like when you hover open apps on the taskbar. Secondly, you can now add media server and remove media server by clicking the three-dot icon in the command bar when File Explorer is open to This PC.

Below is the complete changelog for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22523 (Via):

Changes and Improvements

We have rolled out snap groups in ALT + TAB and Task View just like when you hover open apps on the taskbar, and you see them there, to all Insiders in the Dev Channel.

When File Explorer is open to This PC, the add media server and (if appropriate) remove media server option is now available when you click the "…" in the command bar.

As part of our ongoing effort to bring over settings from the Control Panel into the Settings app: Links to Programs & Features in Control Panel will now open to Settings > Apps > Installed Apps. EDIT: In other words, links to the page to uninstall or change programs on your PC. We're moving Uninstall Updates (for cumulative updates, etc.) from Control Panel to a new page in Settings under Settings > Windows Update > Update History.



Fixes

Taskbar

Fixed an issue related to text input initialization that could lead to the shell (for example, Start menu and search) becoming non-responsive on ARM64 PCs.

The battery icon tooltip should no longer unexpectedly show a percent above 100.

App icons should no longer overlap the date & time on secondary monitors when there are a lot of open apps.

File Explorer

Did some work to address an issue that was leading to losing keyboard focus sometimes after pressing Enter when using F2 to rename OneDrive files.

Spotlight collection

After enabling spotlight collection, your first image (after Whitehaven Beach) should arrive a little faster now.

Added icons to the spotlight collection context menu entries.

Input

Improved reliability of invoking voice typing.

Fixed an issue where the border of our text input experiences (voice typing, emoji panel, etc) wasn't drawing correctly when a contrast theme was enabled.

Mitigated an intermittent crash with the pen menu process if it was launched and then immediately closed before the launch happened.

Widgets

We fixed the issue causing links to not open properly when opening the widgets board using hover.

Settings

Settings content should no longer get truncated off the side of the window when making the Settings window small.

Settings should no longer sporadically crash when opening comboboxes, which was impacting certain settings such as the ability to set custom click actions for the pen.

Addressed an issue where the "Add a device" option in Bluetooth & Devices was silently crashing when trying to connect new Bluetooth devices.

Added a number of keywords to make the Voice Access feature appear in settings search results.

Other

Fixed an issue that was causing ARM64 PCs to experience bug checks citing a memory management error in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue that was causing DWM to crash (causing the screen to flash repeatedly) when trying to use certain apps.

Mitigated an issue leading to certain apps hanging when Narrator was running.

Added some missing information when examining the details in the properties of narratorquickstart.exe.

Addressed an issue where Narrator would not respond to UIA events such as notifications, live regions or text events.

This build is also being offered to ARM64 PCs.