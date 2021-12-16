Russia fines Twitter 10 mln rbls for not deleting banned content, says court
Russia is fining Twitter 10 million roubles ($136,173) for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, a Moscow court said on Thursday, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia is fining Twitter 10 million roubles ($136,173) for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, a Moscow court said on Thursday, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms. Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said.
Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour. ($1 = 73.4360 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roskomnadzor
- Russia
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Twitter update: People can't share photos of others without consent
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to receive $1mn annual salary
Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations
Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations
FIR lodged against unknown persons over morphed screenshot of Jharkhand CM's Twitter handle announcing COVID lockdown