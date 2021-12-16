Left Menu

Russia fines Twitter 10 mln rbls for not deleting banned content, says court

Russia is fining Twitter 10 million roubles ($136,173) for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, a Moscow court said on Thursday, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia is fining Twitter 10 million roubles ($136,173) for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, a Moscow court said on Thursday, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms. Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said.

Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour. ($1 = 73.4360 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

