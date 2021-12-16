PUBG: New State December update arrives with new weapon, vehicles and more
Krafton has finally released the December 2021 update for its latest battle royale game, PUBG: New State. The latest update brings a new weapon, new weapon customization, and new vehicles into play alongside a wave of updates and improvements.
You can update the game on your respective store apps - Google Play Store, Galaxy Store or App Store. Simply tap the 'Update' button to download the latest update.
The latest #PUBGNEWSTATE update is here!Check out everything new hitting the Battlegrounds 👇 https://t.co/VirvuPSDV3#NewStatePatchNotes pic.twitter.com/AAkaelooYJ— PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) December 16, 2021
The December update brings a new weapon, L85A3, an assault rifle with low recoil that opens up a new way for Survivors to take on the Battlegrounds of 2051. It will be available in both Erangel and Troi.
New Weapon: L85A3
- Weapon Overview
- Weapon Type: Bullpup Assault Rifle
- Ammo: 5.56mm
- Pros:
- Highest damage of all 5.56 assault rifles
- Performs well in mid to long-range firefights
- Cons:
- Low fire rate
New Gun Customization: L85A3 [C1] Vertical Foregrip Bipod
- Pros:
- Reduces vertical recoil of the L85A3
- Easier recoil control when shooting while crouched or prone
- Cons:
- Slightly reduces ADS speed
New Gun Customization: M416 [C2] Long Barrel
- Pros:
- Increases damage
- Cons:
- Increases vertical recoil
- Once customized, this attachment will disable the M416's muzzle slot.
New Gun Customization: SLR [C2] 5.56mm Barrel
- Pros:
- Increases firing accuracy
- Cons:
- Decreased damage compared to the 7.62mm barrel
New Vehicle: Electron
The Electron is an electric 6-seater minibus that is more durable than other vehicles. You can switch seats while in the vehicle, even when riding with a full squad.
- Vehicle Overview
- Type: Electric, 6-seater
- Special Notes: More durable than other vehicles.
- Location: Troi, Training Ground
New Vehicle: Mesta
The Mesta is a classic 2-seater sports car that can accelerate quickly and hit high top speeds. This vehicle comes in two models: standard and open top.
- Vehicle Overview
- Type: Gasoline, 2-seater
- Special Notes: Quick acceleration, high speeds.
- Location: Erangel, Troi (certain areas), Training Ground
Besides, the update brings a new lobby theme, access to Survivor Pass volume 2, a Merit Points System to punish negative behavior, map update, among others.
