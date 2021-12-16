PUBG: New State December update arrives with new weapon, vehicles and more

Krafton has finally released the December 2021 update for its latest battle royale game, PUBG: New State. The latest update brings a new weapon, new weapon customization, and new vehicles into play alongside a wave of updates and improvements.

You can update the game on your respective store apps - Google Play Store, Galaxy Store or App Store. Simply tap the 'Update' button to download the latest update.

The December update brings a new weapon, L85A3, an assault rifle with low recoil that opens up a new way for Survivors to take on the Battlegrounds of 2051. It will be available in both Erangel and Troi.

New Weapon: L85A3

Weapon Overview Weapon Type: Bullpup Assault Rifle Ammo: 5.56mm Pros: Highest damage of all 5.56 assault rifles Performs well in mid to long-range firefights Cons: Low fire rate



New Gun Customization: L85A3 [C1] Vertical Foregrip Bipod

Pros: Reduces vertical recoil of the L85A3 Easier recoil control when shooting while crouched or prone

Cons: Slightly reduces ADS speed



New Gun Customization: M416 [C2] Long Barrel

Pros: Increases damage

Cons: Increases vertical recoil

Once customized, this attachment will disable the M416's muzzle slot.

New Gun Customization: SLR [C2] 5.56mm Barrel

Pros: Increases firing accuracy

Cons: Decreased damage compared to the 7.62mm barrel



New Vehicle: Electron

The Electron is an electric 6-seater minibus that is more durable than other vehicles. You can switch seats while in the vehicle, even when riding with a full squad.

Vehicle Overview Type: Electric, 6-seater Special Notes: More durable than other vehicles. Location: Troi, Training Ground



New Vehicle: Mesta

The Mesta is a classic 2-seater sports car that can accelerate quickly and hit high top speeds. This vehicle comes in two models: standard and open top.

Vehicle Overview Type: Gasoline, 2-seater Special Notes: Quick acceleration, high speeds. Location: Erangel, Troi (certain areas), Training Ground



Besides, the update brings a new lobby theme, access to Survivor Pass volume 2, a Merit Points System to punish negative behavior, map update, among others.