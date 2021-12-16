Left Menu

PUBG: New State December update arrives with new weapon, vehicles and more

Updated: 16-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:12 IST
Image Credit: Krafton

Krafton has finally released the December 2021 update for its latest battle royale game, PUBG: New State. The latest update brings a new weapon, new weapon customization, and new vehicles into play alongside a wave of updates and improvements.

You can update the game on your respective store apps - Google Play Store, Galaxy Store or App Store. Simply tap the 'Update' button to download the latest update.

The December update brings a new weapon, L85A3, an assault rifle with low recoil that opens up a new way for Survivors to take on the Battlegrounds of 2051. It will be available in both Erangel and Troi.

New Weapon: L85A3

  • Weapon Overview
    • Weapon Type: Bullpup Assault Rifle
    • Ammo: 5.56mm
    • Pros:
      • Highest damage of all 5.56 assault rifles
      • Performs well in mid to long-range firefights
    • Cons:
      • Low fire rate

New Gun Customization: L85A3 [C1] Vertical Foregrip Bipod

  • Pros:
    • Reduces vertical recoil of the L85A3
    • Easier recoil control when shooting while crouched or prone
  • Cons:
    • Slightly reduces ADS speed

New Gun Customization: M416 [C2] Long Barrel

  • Pros:
    • Increases damage
  • Cons:
    • Increases vertical recoil
  • Once customized, this attachment will disable the M416's muzzle slot.

New Gun Customization: SLR [C2] 5.56mm Barrel

  • Pros:
    • Increases firing accuracy
  • Cons:
    • Decreased damage compared to the 7.62mm barrel

New Vehicle: Electron

The Electron is an electric 6-seater minibus that is more durable than other vehicles. You can switch seats while in the vehicle, even when riding with a full squad.

  • Vehicle Overview
    • Type: Electric, 6-seater
    • Special Notes: More durable than other vehicles.
    • Location: Troi, Training Ground

New Vehicle: Mesta

The Mesta is a classic 2-seater sports car that can accelerate quickly and hit high top speeds. This vehicle comes in two models: standard and open top.

  • Vehicle Overview
    • Type: Gasoline, 2-seater
    • Special Notes: Quick acceleration, high speeds.
    • Location: Erangel, Troi (certain areas), Training Ground

Besides, the update brings a new lobby theme, access to Survivor Pass volume 2, a Merit Points System to punish negative behavior, map update, among others.

